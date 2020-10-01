KXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Can Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai get one up on KL Rahul’s Punjab?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): The battle between Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Mumbai Indians captain will be the focus when KXIP take on MI in Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi. Rahul has been in tremendous form this season with the bat and has also been praised for his captaincy. KL Rahul’s opening partner Mayank Agarwal has also showcased the talent he possesses, and he, too, will be eager to put his best foot forward. Rohit, on the other hand, has seen ups and downs in three games, and is searching for consistency to sustain the length of the tournament. Mumbai Indians’ possess a potent pace threat and they will look to employ the forces of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult to tackle Rahul and Mayank Agarwal threat early on. Both teams will be looking to win after losing the previous game.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI:

17:45 hrs IST KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Streaming details: When and where to watch Are you wondering where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on TV and Online? No worries, we got you sorted. Here is all the details you need to know about IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: CLICK HERE





17:41 hrs IST Mumbai Indians are on their way Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 encounter, Mumbai Indians are making their way into the stands. Here is a video clip of MI entering stadium: 🚎 ➡️ 🏟️ We're off to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium for #KXIPvMI!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/UvgdFAd6lg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 1, 2020





17:37 hrs IST Points to consider The Abu Dhabi stadium is quite larger as compared to the ones at Sharjah and Dubai - and hence the spinners will be playing a crucial role for both the teams. This might make Kings XI Punjab go for Mujeeb ur Rahman in place of Sheldon Cottrell. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have the advantage of having played two games in Abu Dhabi before this, while it is Kings XI Punjab’s first game at the venue.





17:32 hrs IST KXIP vs MI - Head to Head stats in details Matches won by KXIP: 11 Matches won by MI: 13 Matched played in India: 22 (KXIP 10, MI 12) Matches played in UAE: 0 (KXIP 0, MI 0) KXIP average score against MI: 167 MI average score against KXIP: 162 Most runs for KXIP: 289 (Lokesh Rahul) Most runs for MI: 417 (Kieron Pollard) Most wickets for KXIP: 2 (Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb Ur Rahman) Most wickets for MI: 12 (Jasprit Bumrah) Most catches for KXIP: 3 (Lokesh Rahul) Most catches for MI: 14 (Kieron Pollard)





17:30 hrs IST KXIP coach Anil Kumble speaks ahead of MI clash “We need to assess the conditions, we are entering Abu Dhabi which is a new venue for us. Having said that, Mumbai is a very strong team, we know that. They are a very settled team, they have been playing the same XI, almost the same XI for the last couple of years,” said Kumble in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KXIP. “We know their strengths and we will have to bring our ‘A’ game against them. I am really happy with our last three games for the way we have been consistent, so looking forward to that kind of effort again in Abu Dhabi,” he added. READ MORE





17:28 hrs IST KXIP vs MI Live Score: Shane Bond speaks Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond spoek before the match: “KL Rahul, he’s got runs against us in the last few games as well...We know he’s a dynamic player, scores all around the field. We also know that he takes his time generally through the middle overs, so that’s perhaps an opportunity - if he gets that far - to create some pressure on him and the batsmen in and around him. But we will have specific ideas of how we’re going to get him out. In the end, we just can’t allow him to score in areas where he’s very strong. He scores well over extra cover, the pick-up over fine leg.” - MI bowling coach Shane Bond





17:24 hrs IST Rohit Sharma two runs away from huge IPL milestone Rohit Sharma is two runs away from joining Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli in the exclusive IPL 5000 club. He will become only the third batsman to reach the landmark. READ MORE





17:21 hrs IST MI Predicted XI against KXIP Mumbai Indians may look to bring in Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of James Pattinson. But to tackle the threat of KL Rahul, you need your best bowlers and James Pattinson has been impressive this season so far. No need to change teams. MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), SuryaKumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah





17:16 hrs IST KXIP Predicted XI against MI KXIP Predicted XI against MI: It is highly likely that Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul will play with the same playing XI he employed against Rajasthan Royals. KXIP Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, M Ashiwn, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami





17:11 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score Here is all you know about the squads of both the teams: Squads: Kings XI Punjab Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai





17:07 hrs IST KXIP vs MI - IPL Interesting stats * KL Rahul needs 14 more tuns to reach 500 runs in Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians. * Rohit Sharma needs two more runs to complete 5000 IPL runs.





17:04 hrs IST KXIP vs MI - Head to head stats Matches: 24 MI Won: 13 KXIP Won: 11



