IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:26 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 13th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 191 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 89 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 70 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard who contributed 67 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by James Neesham and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 sixes and 2 fours to ensure 22 runs came off the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami where he kept things tight.

James Neesham bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 18 runs from the over.

19 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 4 fours.

25 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 4 sixes.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 192 at 9.6 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL