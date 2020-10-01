e-paper
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 13th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 62/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 33 runs without losing any wicket.

Krishnappa Gowtham bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham where he kept things tight.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. MI batsmen hit a four.

Krishnappa Gowtham bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 124 runs.

‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
KXIP vs MI Live: Chahar cleans up KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab three down
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
