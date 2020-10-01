e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs MI: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson in good spirits ahead of their IPL match
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson in good spirits ahead of their IPL match(Mumbai Indians/Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: In Match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will do battle with Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are coming off narrow defeats in their previous encounter and while all eyes will be on the Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul battle, MI and KXIP would be eager to get back to winning ways.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians’ pace battery in for Rahul-Mayank test

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

Also Read | Rohit Sharma two runs away from joining Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in exclusive club

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Also Read | KL Rahul likely to test the same XI against Mumbai Indians

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 1).

Also Read | Rohit Sharma’s unchanged XI can do wonders against Kings XI Punjab

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In