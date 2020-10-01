IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:01 IST

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: In Match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will do battle with Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are coming off narrow defeats in their previous encounter and while all eyes will be on the Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul battle, MI and KXIP would be eager to get back to winning ways.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians’ pace battery in for Rahul-Mayank test

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

Also Read | Rohit Sharma two runs away from joining Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in exclusive club

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Also Read | KL Rahul likely to test the same XI against Mumbai Indians

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 1).

Also Read | Rohit Sharma’s unchanged XI can do wonders against Kings XI Punjab

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/