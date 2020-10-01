IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI vs MI: KL Rahul likely to test the same XI against Mumbai Indians

cricket

Oct 01, 2020

After being bullied by Rahul Tewatia in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab would be keen to get their pride back once they get into the game against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. KXIP put a competitive total following Mayank Agarwal’s maiden IPL ton and a fine 69-run knock from the captain KL Rahul. But the humungous 226-run total looked tiny when RR all-rounder Tewatia went all guns blazing.

Despite having just two points in their kitty, KXIP are well place at the fourth position on the points table and all credit goes to their net run rate of 1.498 – the highest amongst all eight franchises. The line-up that was fielded against Rajasthan Royals seems completely fine to be tested again, unless the management changes its mind and brings in Chris Gayle for a change.

Here’s KXIP’s Predicted XI for MI match

1. KL Rahul: The KXIP skipper has been enjoying a great patch and is currently the highest scorer of the tournament. Going by his current form, some more fireworks could be expected from him tonight.

2. Mayank Agarwal: Rahul’s old buddy and his partner in crime just slammed a century which, unfortunately, went in vain. Agarwal has been a class performer who assures satisfactory output.

3. Nicholas Pooran: The Caribbean youngster played a terrific cameo in the last game – scoring 25 off 8 balls. However, it depends upon the team whether they continue with Pooran or replace him with Gayle.

4. Karun Nair: Another Karnataka batter in the line-up who is skilled and has got the power to go big. Nair is one of the finest strikers of the cricket ball and plays a major role in the middle order.

5. Glenn Maxwell: The former KXIP skipper is yet to prove himself in the tournament. His bat hasn’t spoken much. Neither has he done something special with the bowl. It’s time for Maxwell to reveal the real self.

6. Jimmy Neesham: The New Zealand all-rounder was a bit expensive in the last encounter. His capabilities can earn him another chance against MI tonight.

7. Sarfaraz Khan: The youngster hasn’t batted for two games in a row. He will be expected to deliver up to his potential when he gets an opportunity Thursday night.

8. Murugan Ashwin: He replaced K Gowtham a game before and landed in a situation in the next where every other bowler was getting punished. The man from Tamil Nadu has the potential to do wonders and can be tried out for one more time.

9. Mohammed Shami: One of the world’s fastest and finest speedsters, Shami scalped three wickets in the previous games. The skipper will surely count on him against a line-up full of big names.

10. Ravi Bishnoi: With four wickets to his name, the young Indian leg-spinner hasn’t disappointed his skipper so far. Bishnoi is well versed in bamboozling the batsmen.

11. Sheldon Cottrell: The left-arm pacer from the West Indies got most of the hitting in the previous game. But one must not forget that T20 cricket has been his forte and he can be terrifying at times.