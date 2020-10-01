IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:31 IST

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 72 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

Krunal Pandya bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 15 runs from the over.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.2. At the same stage, MI were 62/2. Kings XI Punjab need 120 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.0.

