Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:03 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 5 overs was 38 runs for the loss of one wicket. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started the chase for Kings XI Punjab, with KL Rahul still at the crease.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

James Pattinson bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four scoring 12 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four.

4 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.6. At the same stage, MI were 29/2. Kings XI Punjab need 154 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.3.

