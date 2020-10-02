IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:27 IST

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 44 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 6th over was bowled by T Natarajan. 10 runs came off the over along with 2 wickets.

Abhishek Sharma bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 1 run.

The 9th over was bowled by Abdul Samad which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

1 run came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 4.4. At the same stage, SRH were 63/2. Chennai Super Kings need 121 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.1.

