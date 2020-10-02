IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:49 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 14th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 100/4. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 37 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Piyush Chawla who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

14 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.

9 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 134 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL