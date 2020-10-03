IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against KKR: Delhi can have one change for KKR game

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:12 IST

Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match after winning their first two games in the Indian Premier League 2020. Now, they will head to Sharjah for their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. While the game against SRH was played on a slower pitch, the KKR game is expected to be a run-fest. In two matches so far in Sharjah, we have witnessed 62 sixes and over 400 runs. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is our predicted XI for DC against KKR:

Prithvi Shaw: Apart from a fifty against Chennai Super Kings, Shaw hasn’t done anything noticeable so far. Last year he scored 99 runs against KKR and would love to replicate a similar innings this time around.

Shikhar Dhawan: He got good starts in two games but couldn’t convert them when it mattered the most. Dhawan has to give DC a good start against KKR to keep his place in the XI or else he can lose his place to Ajinkya Rahane, who is yet to feature in this IPL.

Shreyas Iyer (C): Though Delhi Capitals is doing well but captain Iyer has been underperforming so far in the IPL 2020. Sharjah’s surface and short boundaries will suit his game.

Rishabh Pant (WK): The talented batsman is blowing hot and cold in this season. However, Pant must be licking his lips to get on the ground against KKR at Sharjah, which has been a high-scoring ground in this season so far.

Shimron Hetmyer: The dazzling Caribbean batsman hasn’t lived up to his expectations. But can get another go against KKR.

Marcus Stoinis: He bailed out Delhi against Kings XI Punjab in their opening fixture. DC must be hoping for another similar outing from him.

Ravichandran Ashwin: He has regained fitness ahead of the fixture against KKR and might replace Axar Patel, despite the left-arm spinner’s economical returns.

Amit Mishra: The veteran leggie claimed two wickets against SRH and can hold his place into the playing XI.

Kagiso Rabada: He has been instrumental in Delhi’s success so far in IPL 2020. Rabada will be looking to strengthen his bid to the Purple cap after losing it to Imran Tahir last year.

Anrich Nortje: He came as Chris Woakes’ replacement and became the find of the season for Delhi. Nortje has been bowling well at death overs and it will be his litmus test against KKR to replicate his success.

Ishant Sharma: Just came into DC’s playing XI against SRH but likely to have another go against his former employers KKR.