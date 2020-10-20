IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:45 IST

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Streaming: In Match 38 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will look to overcome a marauding Delhi Capitals’ side. KXIP overcame a tough challenge from Mumbai Indians to get their season back on track. After losing six games on the trot, KXIP have managed to stitch together two successive wins. They would now hope to get the better of table toppers DC, who already look set to enter the playoffs with 14 points from nine matches.

READ | KXIP vs DC Preview: Upbeat Kings look for revenge against top-placed Capitals

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs DC IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

READ | DC Predicted XI against KXIP: No clarity over Pant’s fitness may force unchanged team for Delhi Capitals

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | KXIP Predicted XI against DC: Time has run out for Glenn Maxwell

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/