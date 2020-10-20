IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI against DC: Time has run out for Glenn Maxwell

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:52 IST

Kings XI Punjab held their nerves against Mumbai Indians to win Sunday night’s incredible thriller. It was their second consecutive win after suffering five defeats on the trot. KXIP played well against MI, managing to squeeze the game into the Super Over, which, too, ended as a tie. Hence, a second Super Over was required to decide the winner and Chris Gayle ensured his team ended on the right side. Everyone looked good for KXIP in the game except for Glenn Maxwell, who bagged a silver duck and is likely to face the consequences. The team Management is likely to give James Neesham another go in the XI when they play Delhi Capitals in the next game.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Here is a look at the KXIP Predicted XI against DC:

1. KL Rahul: KL Rahul is in scintillating form since coming to KXIP in 2018. For a third year running, he notched up 500+ runs in the league. His match-defining 77-run knock against Mumbai Indians tells about his consistency. His bat will be decisive during KXIP’s clash against DC.

Also Read | DC Predicted XI against KXIP: No clarity over Pant’s fitness may force unchanged team for Delhi Capitals

2. Mayank Agarwal: He has complemented his skipper shot for shot. Mayank Agarwal has scored heavy runs so far in the league and is behind only his skipper at the run’s tally. It was a rare failure for him against Mumbai Indians. He will keep Chris Gayle at three and open the batting with KL Rahul.

Also Read | Upbeat Kings look for revenge against top-placed Capitals

3. Chris Gayle: The inclusion of Universe Boss has witnessed an instant change in fortune for his team. Chris Gayle contributed in both matches his team won. While he scored a match-defining fifty against RCB, his six on the first ball of the second super-over helped his team chase the target of 12 runs.

Also Read | Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade

4. Nicholas Pooran: The flamboyant batsman is showcasing his batting prowess in IPL 2020. He scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2020 in just 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pooran is hitting the ball long and clear and Delhi Capitals have to watch out for him.

5. James Neesham: The Kiwi all-rounder is likely to replace Glenn Maxwell in the playing XI against Delhi. Neesham has played three games this year and hasn’t done anything noteworthy. It’s about time for him to step down from Twitter and let his game do the talking.

6. Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda was included in the playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore but got to participate during the game against Mumbai Indians. He bowled a nine-run over before taking his team to level the score while chasing. Hooda is likely to retain his place in the XI.

7. Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is labeled a T20 specialist by the experts but is yet to justify the tag. He is bowling pretty ordinary in the tournament. However, he bowled well in the second super-over against MI. Hence, Jordan is likely to retain his spot in the team.

8. Murugan Ashwin: The leg-spinner is in fine form in the IPL 2020. Despite getting limited opportunities, Murugan Ashwin bowled with courage and troubled opposition batsmen. Against MI, he failed to take wickets but the team management can retain him.

9. Mohammed Shami: Veteran Indian pacer stood up for his team during the first super over versus MI. Shami was defending just six runs and he nailed six perfect yorkers. In the main game, he grabbed 2 wickets for 30 runs in his four overs.

10. Ravi Bishnoi: He has looked the most promising bowler for Punjab this year. Bishnoi bowled two economical overs against MI and managed to dismiss Krunal Pandya in the process. He is spinning the ball big and Delhi Capitals have to tackle the threat posed by him.

11. Arshdeep Singh: Youngster Arshdeep Singh jolted Mumbai Indians innings with two early wickets and reduced them to 38/3 within the powerplay. He has a neck for taking wickets with his smart bowling in the tournament.

KXIP Predicted XI against DC: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh