IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs DC Match Today: Rahul, Mayank big headache for Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Close finishes seems to have turned into a bit of a habit for Kings XI Punjab in this Indian Premier League. But what has changed in the last couples of games is the fact that they have ended up on the right side and are not the last team on the points table now. KL Rahul is threatening to put break Virat Kohli’s all-time record for most runs in a season and the arrival of Chris Gayle has sort out some issues in the KXIP batting line-up. But still, the road to play-offs is not easy, they have too keep winning to have a chance and today they face their toughest challenge against tabble-toppers Delhi Capitals who are just one win away from ensuring a play-off berth. Rishabh Pant is fit and raring to go Shreyas Iyer would be hoping they seal the deal today and march towards finishing the league at the top of the table.

18:39 hrs IST KXIP Predicted XI against DC KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh





18:35 hrs IST IPL live score: Gavaskar on KL Rahul It’s the Bangalore secret and water. You look at the Bangalore greats in any other sport whether it is cricket or badminton, there is something there that it produces great role models like Prakash Padukone, GR Viswanath, Eraplli Prasanna, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and now KL Rahul: Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.





18:30 hrs IST KXIP vs DC live score: 30 mins to go for the toss We are exactly 30 minutes away from the toss in Dubai. What should the captain winning the toss do? Well we haven’t had a look at the pitch yet but if recent matches are anything to go by then he should bat first siply because it gets slower and slower as the match progresses.





18:23 hrs IST Delhi Capitals Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Shreyas Iyer (c), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Alex Carey/Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje





18:15 hrs IST Who will stop KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Rahul has been superb against fast bowlers in IPL 2020, averaging 82.8. Rahul has scored the most runs against fast bowlers in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 152.5. Mayank Agarwal has also been superb opening alongside Rahul playing the role of the aggressor, Mayank has scored 393 runs at a strike rate of 159.10. Mayank’s strike rate is the best by an opener in IPL 2020. Mayank has a strike rate of 136.43 in the Powerplay. However, they will face tough task against DC who have the best bowling in IPL 2020. DC have taken 61 wickets, most by a team in IPL 2020. DC have taken 14 wickets in PP and have an economy of 6.83, best by a team in Powerplay. And KL Rahul has the lowest average in IPL against Delhi, is that is enough to motivate DC before the match.





18:05 hrs IST Do the Delhi Capitals need to rest Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje? It might not be a bad idea to rotate Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje before the play-offs at least once. The heat in the UAE and the pressure of leading an IPL attack can take a toll on out and out fast bowlers like Rabada and Nortje. And DC have players like Harshal Patel and Tushar Deshpande who can actually do a decent job with the ball.





17:57 hrs IST KXIP vs DC - Who is the favourite? Both teams are in good form, both teams are filled with match-winners and both teams have their own reasons to be ruthless in this match. But if I have to put my money on one then it will be KXIP. Yes, the table suggests something else but just get a feeling the Lions from Punjab are in a winning-spree now. They beat MI and RCB so why not DC today.





17:48 hrs IST IPL live score: Shami leading KXIP’s pace attack KXIP’s pace bowling has struggled in IPL 2020 but Shami has been the lone bright spark for them. Shami has picked up 14 wickets, the most by a KXIP bowler and is also the 3rd highest wicket taker of IPL 2020. Shami’s average of 21.29 and his strike rate 14.86 is his best in any IPL season. Shami has gone wicketless just once in IPL 2020. KXIP’s reliance on Shami can be highlighted by the fact that Shami has taken 14 wickets all the other fast bowlers have taken 15 wickets having bowled 152 more balls.





17:38 hrs IST What Rishabh Pant’s comeback means If Rishabh Pant is fit enough to play today against KXIP (which we think he is) then it changes a lot of things for the Delhi Capitals. He returns to take the gloves from Alex Carey, who hasn’t quite lived up to his reputation. That opens up an overseas slot and Shimron Hetmyer, who was rather unfortunate to miss he last couple of games for n fault of his own, gets his spot back in the Playing XI.





17:30 hrs IST KL Rahul in a league of his own One glance at the IPL 2020 highest run-scoers list and then another one at the points table might confuse peole. KL Rahul sits at the top with 525 runs in 9 matches followed by Mayank Agarwal who is closing in on 400 runs this year but their team has to win almost every game from here on to have a shot at the play-offs. Strange things happen and tells you the importance of performing as a team. But that doesn’t take anything away from Rahul. He is at another level now. He is the only Indian to score more than 500 runs in three successive seasons of IPL. He is scoring at an average of 75 coupled with a strike rate of 136 and already has five fifties in 9 innings this year.





17:23 hrs IST Shikhar Dhawan on top form Shikhar Dhawan has scored 1 century and 2 half-centuries in his last 3 innings. His century in the previous match was also his first T20 century. Dhawan has not only scored more runs in the last 3 innings he has done it at a higher strike rate. His dot ball percentage too has dropped from 34.26% in the first 6 to 20.28% in the last 3 signifying that he has more active when on the pitch. Dhawan has increased his scoring rate in the first 20 balls that he has faced in the last 3 innings as opposed the first 6 and has let Delhi take the upper hand in the contest. He has also managed to stay at the crease for a more than 30 balls in all the last 3 innings signifying there is always a settled batsman at the crease for DC. Moreover, his drop in dot balls percentage in the 21-30 ball period in the last 3 innings suggests that he has kept the scoreboard ticking.





17:15 hrs IST KXIP vs DC head-to-head in IPL Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals have met 25 times in the IPL and guess what? The men from Punjab have an upper hand. They have won 14 of those encounters while DC have only 10 times with one ending a tie.





17:09 hrs IST Rishabh Pant might feature today against KXIP After a missing a couple of games due to a hamstring injury, Rishabh Pant has regained his fitness and might feature in Delhi Capitals Playing XI against KXIP today in Dubai. It was impossible to keep Pant out of action though he had made news by sprinting and kicking a football in training session with a tapped up hamstring and then entertained one and all by mimicking DC head coach Ricky Ponting during their last encounter. But like Ponting had said he would rather want him back in the middle as quickly as possible.





17:00 hrs IST Interesting battle on the cards IPL is the best T20 tournament of the world for no reason. Just when it looked like KXIP were down and out and have no chance of making it to the play-offs they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians - the two top-half teams - to keep their chances well and truly alive. But today they face the tabble-toppers Delhi Capitals, who have perhaps looked the best side on paper and somehow tent to win matches from nowhere.



