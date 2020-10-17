IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs RCB Match Today: Can Virat Kohli’s RCB surpass Steve Smith’s RR test?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The battle between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in Test cricket is always a treat to watch and when they face off against each other in the Indian Premier League, it becomes an even more of a spectacle. This is a challenge that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli would not like to lose, especially with India tour of Australia so close. This is a chance for both India and Australia captain to get one psychological up over each other. For Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, there might be more troubles brewing as according to certain rumours, there is a chance that he might be stepping down as RR captain. Who knows, this IPL 2020 match between RR and RCB decides the fate.

13:10 hrs IST RR vs RCB - Head to head stats and records RR vs RCB Head to Head Records Total number of matches played: 22 Matches won by RR: 10 Matches won by RCB: 9 Matched played in India: 18 (RR 8, RCB 7) Matches played in UAE: 2 (RR 1, RCB 1) RR average score against RCB: 137 RCB average score against RR: 142 Most runs for RR: 211 (Sanju Samson) Most runs for RCB: 439 (Virat Kohli) Most wickets for RR: 13 (Shreyas Gopal) Most wickets for RCB: 14 (Yuzvendra Chahal) Most catches for RR: 7 (Sanju Samson) Most catches for RCB: 5 (AB de Villiers)





13:05 hrs IST RCB Predicted XI vs RR Despite the defeat, it is highly likely that RCB captain Virat Kohli will play the same team. RCB Predicted XI vs RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal





13:00 hrs IST RR Predicted XI vs RCB So what changes can we expect today in Rajasthan Royals’ line-up? Well, there could be change in the batting order, but RR will likely play the same team. RR Predicted XI vs RCB: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi





12:50 hrs IST Jofra Archer before the match “I think there are wins out there and we just as a team need to go out there and get those wins. We’ve had some good performances this year now we just need to get together and do well collectively in the coming games. We’ve been in this situation and before and have come back from this, so we’re not panicking about this, we know it can be done and I believe in this team to do it.” - RR fast bowler Jofra Archer





12:45 hrs IST Squads of both RR vs RCB Wondering what are the full squads of both the teams Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore to make your Dream XI Predictions? We got you sorted! Squads: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Gurkeerat Singh Mann





12:40 hrs IST RR vs RCB: Stats attack - Rajasthan Royals has lost the most wickets in Powerplay in IPL 2020 (16) - None of Royals opening partnerships have lasted more than three overs - Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only team this season to score less than seven in the middle overs





