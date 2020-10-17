IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:33 IST

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: Two of modern cricket’s fiercest rivals, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will come face-to-face for the second time in the IPL 2020. The last time, these 2 sides did battle, it was Kohli who led RCB’s successful chase against RR. But with the Royals under the pump and desperately in need of a win, expect them to give a tough fight to RCB.

Follow: IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Match Updates

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs RCB IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read| RR vs RCB: Time for overseas stars to hold fort for struggling Royals against Kohli’s well-oiled unit

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 17).

Also Read | RR Predicted XI vs RCB: Steve Smith likely to go with winning-combination

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also Read | RCB Predicted XI vs RR: Virat Kohli likely to play unchanged side

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/