IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RR vs RCB: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Live Streaming: Will Steve Smith hit form?
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Live Streaming: Will Steve Smith hit form?(IPL/Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: Two of modern cricket’s fiercest rivals, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will come face-to-face for the second time in the IPL 2020. The last time, these 2 sides did battle, it was Kohli who led RCB’s successful chase against RR. But with the Royals under the pump and desperately in need of a win, expect them to give a tough fight to RCB.

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs RCB IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

