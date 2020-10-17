IPL 2020: ‘No surprise to me,’ Shane Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 06:49 IST

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada may stand as the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2020 so far, but Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond is high on praise for a bowler from his own camp. Calling the MI pacer one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Bond is highly impressed with his work ethic.

So just who is Bond referring to? None other than Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently fifth in the list of leading IPL wicket-takers this season behind Rabada, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Bond has been associated with Bumrah since 2014, the season where Bumrah played 11 matches and picked up five wickets. From a promising youngster, Bond has seen Bumrah develop into a world beater, and couldn’t be proud of how far the fast bowler has come.

“It’s been really fun and I always loved working with Bumrah. Six years now. The thing I like about Jasprit is his willingness to want to improve. He has turned up the series, got another different ball,” Bond said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter.

Bumrah and Rabada, are the only two bowlers to have picked up a four-wicket-haul this season, with the Mumbai Indians pacer’s figures of 4/20 being the best bowling figures of IPL 2020. Bond spoke highly of Bumrah’s ability to quietly go about his business even when he’s training, which the former New Zealand quick reckons is one of his best traits.

“When you are seeing it from a player, who is self-motivated, doing things in the background to make themselves better. Then there is no surprise to me that he’s one of the best fast bowlers in the world,” Bond added.