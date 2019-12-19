IPL 2020: Six new cricketers added to players list ahead of auction in Kolkata

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 13:57 IST

Six new players have been added to the player list ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday. The auction for 13th edition of the league is scheduled to take place in Kolkata and these six players take the total number of players to go under the hammer to 338. The cricketers are Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Robin Bisht, Sanjay Yadav Matthew Wade and Jake Weatherald.

Vinay Kumar and Ashoke Dinda are no strangers to the IPL as they have played for host lost of franchisees in the cash-rich league. Dinda has featured for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant. However, he wasn’t part of any team in the last two editions of the league.

As for Vinay Kumar, he has donned the jerseys of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in the past editions of IPL.

Robin Bisht was picked up by Delhi Daredevils in 2012 but since then, the right-handed batsman has failed to find a buyer for himself. All-rounder Sanjay Yadav was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 but failed to seal a spot in the team and was subsequently let go by the side.

Matthew Wade last featured in IPL in the 2011 edition of the league when he played for Delhi Daredevils. Wade’s countryman Jake Weatherald plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and he will be hopeful of finding a buyer in the IPL for the first time ever.