IPL auction 2020 live: 8 franchises gear up to fill gaps

IPL Auction 2020 Live: The auction for the 13th edition of IPL will be held in Kolkata on December 19 (Thursday).There are only 73 spots available and franchises have a chance to pick from a pool of 332 players, which means like every year, only the best of the lot will find an IPL team. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any room for surprises.Every year IPL acution throws in a lot of unexpected bidding wars, mainly for uncapped Indian players and if things stand the way they are then chances are, this year won’t be any different as there are lot of young Indian talents waiting in the wings to make it big in the India Premier League.

Follow IPL 2020 auction live updates here:

12:35 hrs IST 3 uncapped Indians who could be hot picks Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) Yashasvi Jaiwal is an ideal candidate to sweep away all the accolades in this IPL auctions. He has done the rags and now perhaps it is time for him to get the riches. From selling to panipuri and sleeping in tents in Mumbai, he became the youngest batsman to score a double century in List A cricket when he achieved this feat in the Vizay Hazare trophy. Also, he smoked 25 sixes in only six games in the tournament. Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan) He is a leg-spinner who has a superb googly, he is also a handy lower order batsman and also a solid fielder. Bishnoi has all the traits to be a perfect fit in any IPL side and he has shown his pedigree in the youth ODIs where he picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.37. Quite a number of teams need a solid wrist-spinner and this is what could see Bishnoi’s stocks rise at the auctions. Virat Singh (Jharkhand) Jharkhand’s Virat Singh has been one of the top performers in white ball cricket in India’s domestic cricket Even in this season, he has scored 335 runs in the seven matches he played in the Vijay Hazare at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 100.60. Also, he peeled off 343 runs in the 10 matches he played at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.





12:25 hrs IST The youngest and the oldest 15-year-old Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and India’s 48-year-old leggie Pravin Tambe are the youngest and the oldest cricketers in IPL 2020 auctions and the common chord between them is Rajasthan Royals. (Here’s their full story)





12:18 hrs IST Hot picks from England Here three England crickers who can start a bidding war between the franchises. Tom Banton Tom Banton is a young ‘keeper batsman, who does know how to hit it big. He recently made his T20 debut against New Zealand. Though he did not set the stage on fire but showed enough glimpse of his big hitting abilities.sides always look for a good attacking opening batsman and the fact that Banton also keeps wicket, could make a good pick. Chris Jordan In many ways, Chris Jordan is England’s best bowler in T20s. But somehow he hasn’t got the best of deals in IPL auctions. His previous stints at the IPL have not been very productive, but this season, he could one of the bigger picks at the auctions. Eoin Morgan For all his talent, demeanour and approach, Eoin Morgan has never been able to crack the IPL code. However, this has been a superb year from him - leading England to World Cup glory and for being one of the most destructive batsmen in the format. He recently captained Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and smashed 175 runs in just six matches at a splendid strike rate of 186.





12:10 hrs IST 5 most expensive players in IPL history Yuvraj Singh: Rs 16 crore, Delhi Daredevils (2015). Ben Stokes: Rs 14.5 crore, Rising Pune Supergiant (2017). Yuvraj Singh: Rs 14 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014) . Dinesh Karthik: Rs 12.5 crore, Delhi Daredevils (2014) . Ben Stokes: Rs 12.5 crore, Rajasthan Royals (2018)





12:00 hrs IST Who is the richest? With 42.70 crores left in their purse, Kings XI Punjab have the most amount of money going into the auction. And with an available amount of only 13.05 crore, Mumbai Indians will go into this auction with the least amount of money.





11:50 hrs IST The 1.5 crore bracket Robin Uthappa (only Indian), Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Chris Morris, Kyle Abbott.





11:40 hrs IST The highest bracket Like every year, 2 crore has been set as the highest base price. The players who have listed in the highest bracket are - Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, ANgelo Matthews



