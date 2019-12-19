e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Auctions: From selling panipuri to multi-crore IPL deal: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s pursuit of happiness

IPL 2020 Auctions: From selling panipuri to multi-crore IPL deal: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s pursuit of happiness

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s well-documented struggles include living in a tent after coming to Mumbai from his native Uttar Pradesh as an 11-year-old.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double-century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double-century.(PTI)
         

His is the quintessential rags to riches tale of Thursday’s IPL auction but 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once sold panipuri to make a living in Mumbai, considers the Rs 2.40 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity.

His well-documented struggles include living in a tent after coming to Mumbai from his native Uttar Pradesh as an 11-year-old. That move was triggered by his desire to make a name for himself in cricket.

He has certainly managed to that.

Jaiswal is currently an under-19 World Cup-bound batsman, ready to represent India in the age-group showpiece in South Africa come January-February.

But before that, he has made heads turn by fetching a rather impressive IPL deal.

READ: IPL 2020 Auctions Live Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players

“I am very happy. It’s a great opportunity for me to learn. I want to learn as much as I can during my time with Rajasthan Royals. It is a platform for me to make a name for myself,” Jaiswal said after getting a higher bid than his Under-19 captain Priyam Garg (Rs 1.90 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad).

The youngster from Suriya village in Uttar Pradesh has been in stellar form, playing for Mumbai in the domestic season.

In the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy in September-October, he struck 203 off 154 balls, including 12 sixes and 17 boundaries, to become the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in List A cricket.

He tallied an impressive 564 runs at an average of 112.80 with three hundreds and a fifty during this season.

