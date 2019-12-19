IPL 2020 Auctions Live Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players

cricket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction has begun in Kolkata.There are a total of 338 players available at the auctions, and there are only 73 slots to be filled by the eight franchises, of which 29 can be overseas players. The teams have already retained their core players and released a few, and now they will be looking to fill the gaps in their squads. Among 332 players, 190 are Indians and 148 overseas. Three overseas players are from associate countries.

The Indian uncapped players such as Yashaswi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg will also be available at the auction and might see a huge jump from their base price.

Here is a list of all the sold and unsold players:

SECOND SET (All-rounder):

Stuart Binny (IND) - UNSOLD

Chris Morris (SA) - Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore

Sam Curran (ENG) - Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore

Pat Cummins (AUS) - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore

Colin de Grandhomme (NZ) - UNSOLD

Yusuf Pathan (IND) - UNSOLD

Chris Woakes (ENG) - Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) - Sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore

FIRST SET (Batsmen):

Aaron Finch (AUS) - Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore

Jason Roy (ENG) - Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - UNSOLD

Hanuma Vihari (IND) - UNSOLD

Robin Uthappa (IND) - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Eoin Morgan (ENG) - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore

Chris Lynn (AUS) - Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore

