Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season

IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season

IPL 2020 Auctions: KL Rahul’s ascendancy to captaincy was expected after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals last month.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2019 20:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
A file photo of Chris Gayle (L) and KL Rahul.
A file photo of Chris Gayle (L) and KL Rahul.(AFP)
         

India opener KL Rahul was on Thursday named captain of the Kings XI Punjab franchise for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

“We are happy to appoint Rahul as our captain for the upcoming season. He has been through a lot in the last year or so and has now come back strongly,” KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI on the day of the IPL auction in Kolkata.

READ: The uncapped crorepatis - Meet future stars who raked in the moolah

“He has silenced his critics. You will get to see his ability not just as a batsman but also as a captain. He was our unanimous choice,” he added.

KXIP had bought Rahul for a whopping Rs 11 crore ahead of the 2018 season.

Rahul’s ascendancy to captaincy was expected after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals last month.

