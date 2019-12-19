IPL auction 2020: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah

cricket

Dec 19, 2019

The moolahs came flying in for young uncapped Indian players and the IPL vindicated its tagline - Where talent meets opportunity. The franchises were circumspect in the initial stages, but were rather expressive when the names of these uncapped prodigies propped up. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Singh and Ravi Bishnoi headlined the session as Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab lapped up these youngsters.

Also, Priyam Garg, who has been named of India’s Under 19 captain was picked up Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore.

Here we take a look at these players and why they have returned with such a fat contract:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai)

He became the youngest batsman to score a double century in first-class cricket when he achieved this feat in the Vizay Hazare trophy. Also, he smoked 25 sixes in only six Vijay Hazare Trophy games which is a great indication of his hitting prowess. Rajasthan have released Ajinkya Rahane and hence, they were looking at a solid Indian opening batsman and thus, Yashasvi’s pick makes a lot of sense. He was lapped up by them for Rs 2.4 crore.

Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan)

He is a leg-spinner who has a superb googly, he is also a handy lower order batsman and also a solid fielder. Bishnoi has all the traits to be a perfect fit in any IPL side and well, he will now play under Anil Kumble and this marriage could only work wonders for the leggie. He has already shown his pedigree in the youth One Dayers where he picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.37. Kings XI Punjab acquired his services for Rs 2 crore.

Virat Singh (Jharkhand)

The left-hander from Jharkhand had an impressive domestic season and it reflected in the bidding war between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was in stellar form in the ongoing season - he scored 335 runs in the seven matches he played in the Vijay Hazare at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 100.60. Also, he peeled off 343 runs in the 10 matches he played at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Virat will now play for SRH as he was picked up 1.9 crore.

Priyam Garg (Uttar Pradesh)

At the age of 15, this young man faced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, peeled off crisp drives. This was him shouting out his credentials, and well, his journey started. He will now lead the Under 19 side and yes, this is just another step in the right direction.

Garg too heads across to Sunrisers Hyderabad as he was picked up for 1.9 crore.