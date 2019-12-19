IPL Auction 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders buy Pat Cummins for 15.5 crore

cricket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2020 season is currently underway in Kolkata and Australian paceman Pat Cummins has entered the record books after Kolkata Knight Riders decided to shell out a whopping 15.5 crore for him. Yuvraj Singh thus remains the biggest buy ever in an IPL auction, when he was bought for 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Another Aussie went for big money as Glenn Maxwell was picked up for 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab, a franchise Maxwell has represented earlier. Maxwell has returned to competitive cricket recently after taking a break due to mental health issues. Maxwell had a base price of 2 crore

South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who was earlier an integral part of the Delhi franchise, also attracted big bucks. After an intense battle between four franchises, the Protea star was bought for 10 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had a base price of 1.5 crore.

Former KKR opener Chris Lynn became the first player to be sold. Mumbai Indians bought the Australian for his base price of 2 crore. England’s ICC World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan attracted a lot of attention and was eventually snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for 5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals were in the race temporarily but KKR eventually managed to get the player who was earlier a part of their squad. Morgan had a base price of 1.5 crore.

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS SOLD IN IPL AUCTION 2020

Australia’s limited overs captain and big hitting opening batsman Aaron Finch managed to put long time rivals Royals Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in a big battle. RCB eventually bagged him for 4.4 crore, up from his base price of 1 crore.

Former India and KKR batsman Robin Uthappa, who was released by the Kolkata franchise earlier was bought for 3 crore by Rajasthan Royals. He had a base price of 1.5 crore.

Delhi Capitals bought back big hitting England opener Jason Roy for his base price of 1.5 crore.