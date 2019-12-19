cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:45 IST

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer saw a huge jump in his base price of Rs 50 lakh as he was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL auction on Thursday. The explosive batsman saw a triple-way bidding war sprung out between DC, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, but eventually the Delhi franchise emerged victorious in bagging him. In a video uploaded on official DC website, Hetmyer was seen dancing jubilantly after being sold to DC.

In a tweet, DC shared a video of Hetmyer dancing and singing in his room with his friend watching. “Us: Hi, Mr. Shimron. Welcome to DC! Can you please share a message for our fans? *1 minute later* @SHetmyer,” DC captioned the video.

The 22-year-old was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore last year, but failed to make the most of the opportunity in a tough season for Virat Kohli-led franchise in which they ended with the wooden spoon. Hetmyer only managed 90 runs in 5 matches the season, and could not make an impact.

But Hetmyer caught the attention of the franchises with his match-winning century in the first ODI against India last week. He had slammed 139 runs in 106 balls to help his side pick up an easy 8-wicket win at Chepauk.

Meanwhile, Australian paceman Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League auctions when he was sold for Rs 15.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The Aussie speedster attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to Rs 14 crore, KKR intervened and stole the player.