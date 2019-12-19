Most money, who will target whom, who will be hot picks - A complete explanation of IPL 2020 auction

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:11 IST

The IPL auctions for the 13th season of the tournament in 2020 will take place on December 19 this year in Kolkata. All 8 franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad – will look to complete their squad for the 13th edition of the tournament. 332 players will go under the hammer but the available slots are only 73, which means like every year, only the best of the lot will find an IPL team. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any room for surprises.

Chennai Super Kings

Available Indian Slots: 5, Available Overseas Slots: 2

Available Amount: 14.60 cr

Squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif.

What they need: A power-packed opening batsman to compliment Shane Watson.

Possible Targets: Aaron Finch, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kusal Perera

Delhi Capitals

Indian Slots: 11, Available Overseas Slots: 5

Available Amount: 27.85 cr

Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane.

What they need: A seam bowling partner for Kagiso Rabada, a back-up keeper.

Possible Targets: Ali Khan, Dale Steyn, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Naman Ojha, Kusal Perera, Heinrich Klaasen, Mushfiqur Rahim

Kings XI Punjab

Available Indian Slots: 9, Available Overseas Slots: 4

Available Amount: 42.70 cr

Squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, and Darshan Nalkande.

What they need: A captain, an overseas all-rounder, overseas seamer.

Possible targets: Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell Carlos Brathwaite, James Neesham, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Cottrell, Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Available Indian Slots: 11, Available Overseas Slots: 4

Available Amount: 35.65 cr

Squad: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad.

What they need: Opening batsmen, back-up of Andre Russell.

Possible targets: Martin Guptill, Brandon King, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chris Lynn, Jason Roy, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Kusal Perera, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Pat Cummins.

Mumbai Indians

Available Indian Slots: 7, Available Overseas Slots: 2

Available Amount: 13.05 cr

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav.

What they need: An attacking spin option

Possible targets: Hayden Walsh Jr., Piyush Chawla, Zahir Khan Pakhtun, Qais Ahmed, Varun CV.

Rajasthan Royals

Available Indian Slots: 11, Available Overseas Slots: 4

Available Amount: 28.90 cr

Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot.

What they need: A death bowler

Possible targets: Mohit Sharma, Ishan Porel, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Cottrell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Available Indian Slots: 12, Available Overseas Slots: 6

Available Amount: 27.90 cr

Squad: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

What they need: A finisher, an experienced seamer.

Possible targets: Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Cottrell, Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Available Indian Slots: 7, Available Overseas Slots: 2

Available Amount: 17 cr

Squad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

What they need: An Indian middle-order batsman, a finisher

Possible targets: Robin Uthappa, Manoj Tiwary, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Singh, Eoin Morgan, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Morris