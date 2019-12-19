IPL Auctions 2020: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive overseas buy

cricket

Australian paceman Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League auctions when he was sold for Rs 15.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The Aussie speedster attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to Rs 14 crore, KKR intervened and stole the player.

Cummins surpassed Ben Stokes’ record to become the most expensive overseas buy. The England all-rounder was previously sold to Rising Pune Supergiant at IPL auctions 2017 at Rs 14.5 crore. Here is the list of five most expensive overseas buy at IPL Auctions:

Pat Cummins - Rs 15.50 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019)

Ben Stokes - 14.50 Crore (Rising Pune Supergiants, 2017)

Ben Stokes - 12.50 Crore (Rajasthan Royals, 2018)

Tymal Mills - 12.00 Crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2017)

Chris Lynn - 9.60 Crores (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2016)

Cummins is the second costliest player among all players in the history of IPL auctions, with only Yuvraj Singh being costlier than him. Yuvraj was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 16 crore.

Another Aussie went for big money as Glenn Maxwell was picked up for 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab, a franchise Maxwell has represented earlier. Maxwell has returned to competitive cricket recently after taking a break due to mental health issues. Maxwell had a base price of 2 crore.

South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who was earlier an integral part of the Delhi franchise, also attracted big bucks. After an intense battle between four franchises, the Protea star was bought for 10 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had a base price of 1.5 crore.