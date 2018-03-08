Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India will handle Bangladesh with caution in the shortest format of the game. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be looking for its first win in the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 international series having lost the first match against Sri Lanka on March 6. India are unbeaten in five previous T20 internationals against Bangladesh but that superb record does not indicate the closeness of the contests between the two nations. India have chosen to rest many of their frontline players but Sharma has enough talent and variety in his line-up to produce good limited overs cricket against Bangladesh, who are quite adept at short format matches. India and Bangladesh will be playing their first T20 match on Sri Lankan soil today. Get live cricket score of India vs Bangladesh T20 international at Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium here.

Having lost the first match against the hosts by five wickets, the Indians would have identified the areas for improvement. The ineffectiveness of the quick bowlers -- Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat -- will be one of the worries. Kusal Perera’s 66 off 37 balls would have served as a lesson for them.

Bangladesh will not be daunted by India’s spin. In these conditions, Bangladesh batsmen should be able to handle spin better than many international teams but what is not a guarantee is their temperament. Who can forget Bangladesh’s astonishing defeat in the ICC World T20 2016 match when they lost by a run against India needing two runs from three balls! Two of the ‘culprits’ that day -- Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah -- are both in the current squad and will not forget that tragic defeat.