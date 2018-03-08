Live, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation 2nd T20 cricket, India vs Bangladesh live score: BAN 10/0, IND eye early wickets

India won the toss and opted to field. With a perfect T20 international record against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be looking for their first win in the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 series at Colombo’s Premasada Stadium on Thursday. India lost their first match against hosts Sri Lanka by five wickets. This will be the first time India and Bangladesh will clash in a T20 on Lankan soil and the conditions should suit both teams. India recorded a one-run win over Bangladesh when two teams met last time in T20 International match at Bengaluru on March 23, 2016. India are currently No. 3 in the ICC T20 rankings while Bangladesh are at No. 10. Get live score of Nidahas Trophy tri-nation 2nd T20 cricket match between India vs Bangladesh here. (LIVE UPDATES)

