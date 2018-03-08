‘If Mohammed Shami can cheat me, he can cheat India’, cricketer retorts ‘wife’s mad’

If being accused of adultery was not enough for Mohammed Shami, the pacer’s wife Hasin Jahan has now said the Indian cricket team player ‘can cheat the country too.’

Shami, an India Test team regular, has been accused of having multiple affairs by his wife. She has also filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police saying that Shami physically assaulted and threatened her over a period of almost two years. The cricketer, however, has refuted all claims.

READ | Mohammed Shami ‘should be punished’: Fans troll him for adultery, alleged torture of wife

‘Can cheat country’

In fresh turn of events, Hasin Jahan said that Shami received money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba and maybe involved in fixing. “Alishba is a Pakistani citizen and Shami claimed that she gave him money. I have never been told by Shami for what purpose that money was given. I don’t know but if he can fraud me he can fraud the country too,” Hasin told ABP News in an interview.

“I have evidence. The media should go to that hotel in Dubai where Shami met Alishba and check if he booked a room or not. I have a recording of Shami saying that he took the money. But why was he given the money in first place?”

READ | Mohammed Shami’s wife meets cops, alleges cricketer had dirty chats with women, tortured her

‘Hasin has lost mental stability’

Shami refuted all her claims and added that Hasin may not be in stable mental health. “As far as Hasin’s statements are concerned, I am 100 per cent sure that she has lost her mental stability. The accusations need to be proved. Fixing is a huge charge. This should be investigated properly,” Shami said.

“I have been trying to reach Hasin’s family but have not been able to contact her. I think it’s a big conspiracy by the people around her. My only question is why is Hasin saying all these things now and not earlier?”

Interestingly, Shami, who was part of India A in the Deodhar Trophy, has been left out of the BCCI’s new central contracts list after the controversy broke out. “I am disappointed that I have been kept out of BCCI central contract list. I have not spoken to any BCCI official, but I hope they look into the matter properly,” the pacer said.