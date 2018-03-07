Mohammed Shami’s wife files police complaint, alleges cricketer had dirty chats with many women

Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricket team pacer, Mohammad Shami, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police, accusing her husband of having multiple extra-marital affairs and physically assaulting and threatening her over a period of almost two years.

Mohammed Shami, 27, represents Bengal in domestic cricket and lives with his wife near the posh South City mall in south Kolkata. Shami’s contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been put on hold after news of the cricketer’s misdemeanour surfaced in the media on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mohammed Shami was in Dharamsala, playing matches for the Deodhar Trophy. He denied the allegations in a Twitter message. “What is being said about my personal life is completely false. It’s definitely a part of big conspiracy against me. This is just an attempt to defame me,” said his tweet.

Shami could not be contacted.

Mohammed Shami celebrates with captain Virat Kohli and his teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga in a recent series. (REUTERS)

Hasin Jahan posted on social media screenshots of chats Shami allegedly had with these women. She told reporters that she kept silent for a long time because she loved Shami but the situation became “unbearable” in recent months.

‘MULTIPLE WOMEN’

“He has affairs with multiple women. Many are from other parts of India while some are residents of Pakistan and countries in Europe. He used to spend time with them in different hotels while on tour. He used to chat with them using video apps,” alleged Jahan on Wednesday before filing her complaint at the city police headquarters at Lalbazar.

Hasin Jahan and her lawyer Zakir Hossain met police commissioner Rajeev Kumar and filed the complaint against Shami. Police officers refused to divulge details of the charges she has brought.

“Shami is neither concerned about me nor our baby. He tortured me physically and mentally over and over again. He asked me to accept what he was doing and threatened me with dire consequences if I ever broke my silence.

“I somehow managed to access the security code in his phone and saw the chats last night. It was almost 11 PM. I was shocked and could not sleep,” said Jahan.

She alleged that Shami assaulted her after returning from the South Africa tour.

“The dirty chats that I have posted on my Facebook wall is practically nothing in comparison to what Shami had done with these women,” she alleged.