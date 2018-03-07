Mohammed Shami hits out, says ‘news’ of cheating on wife Hasin Jahan a ‘conspiracy’

Mohammed Shami has reacted to allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity, made against him from a Facebook account bearing the name of his wife Hasin Jahan, saying it is nothing but a conspiracy to malign his name.

“Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (all these news reports about our personal lives are completely false. This is a big conspiracy against us and there is an attempt to malign me and harm my game),” the Indian cricket team pacer tweeted after the Facebook user, believed to be his wife, posted screenshots of conversations between Mohammed Shami and other women, accusing him of extramarital affairs.

Mohammed Shami’s wife also accused him of mental and physical harassment, according to India TV.

“I am facing domestic violence since last two years. He has also married a Pakistani girl and went to see her while returning from the South Africa tour.

“I asked Shami to take me to Dharamsala along with him but he refused. He even called me from there and abused me. He is having multiple affairs. Wherever the Indian team travels, a guy named Kuldeep supplies girls to him. BCCI is also not doing anything on this,” Jahan was later quoted as saying in the India TV report.

The Facebook account from which the allegations were initially made has since been deactivated.