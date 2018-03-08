 Mohammed Shami ‘should be punished’: Fans troll him for adultery, alleged torture of wife | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 08, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mohammed Shami ‘should be punished’: Fans troll him for adultery, alleged torture of wife

Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has come out, filing a police complaint, accusing her husband of having extramarital affairs and harassment.

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2018 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan during happier times. Shami’s wife has brought allegations of adultery and torture against her husband.
Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan during happier times. Shami’s wife has brought allegations of adultery and torture against her husband.(Twitter)

Wednesday was a black day for Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami. First his wife, Hasin Jahan, approached the police in Kolkata, accusing him of adultery and domestic violence. Later, when BCCI announced the list of annual contracts for Indian cricketers, Shami’s name was not it.

Though Shami didn’t respond to the allegations initially, he tweeted later to say that he was innocent and the entire episode was being staged to tarnish his image.

“Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (all this news about my personal life is a complete lie. This is a part of a big conspiracy to tarnish my image and do some harm to my game),”he wrote.

Shami’s response, though, didn’t go down well with social media users as they came out hard at the India pacer trolling him mercilessly.

To support her claims, Shami’s wife had posted her Facebook page screenshots of her husband’s objectionable chats with a number of women.

While talking to TV channels, she alleged Shami, and her in-laws, of persecuting her, saying they had been doing it for nearly two years with Shami once even attempting to kill her.

.

more from cricket
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you