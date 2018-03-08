Mohammed Shami ‘should be punished’: Fans troll him for adultery, alleged torture of wife

Wednesday was a black day for Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami. First his wife, Hasin Jahan, approached the police in Kolkata, accusing him of adultery and domestic violence. Later, when BCCI announced the list of annual contracts for Indian cricketers, Shami’s name was not it.

Though Shami didn’t respond to the allegations initially, he tweeted later to say that he was innocent and the entire episode was being staged to tarnish his image.

“Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (all this news about my personal life is a complete lie. This is a part of a big conspiracy to tarnish my image and do some harm to my game),”he wrote.

Shami’s response, though, didn’t go down well with social media users as they came out hard at the India pacer trolling him mercilessly.

To support her claims, Shami’s wife had posted her Facebook page screenshots of her husband’s objectionable chats with a number of women.

While talking to TV channels, she alleged Shami, and her in-laws, of persecuting her, saying they had been doing it for nearly two years with Shami once even attempting to kill her.

Bhai use Snapchat next time — Abhishek 🇮🇳 #408 (@ImAbhishek7_) March 7, 2018

Hope for the best shami bhai 👍 par apni wife ko dhokha nahi dena chahiye — Aman Parmar (@AmanPar04746248) March 7, 2018

So, #Shami has been sexting several women and his wife is shaming all the women involved by calling them names. Dear woman, your husband is equally to blame for this. So, don't put this blame entirely on those women as if they were enticing and your husband was an innocent baby. — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) March 7, 2018

Shami ko injuries ground pe kam ghar pe jyada hoti hogi😂😂 — $ubi 💥 (@meri_delhi) March 7, 2018

Even if he has done crime? I wish he has not done. But if he has done, I want him to be punished. — Aayesha Khan (@aayeshakhan92) March 7, 2018

So Mohammad Shami is India's Sanath Jayasurya, isn't he?

Wife beating asshole with extramarital affairs. — Sayooj (@sayo_oj) March 7, 2018

.