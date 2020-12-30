Glenn Maxwell turns firefighter before BBL game - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 17:50 IST

The Big Bash League has thrown up some interesting action in its 2019/2020 season. The popular T20 league in Australia sees a number of cricketing stars take the field to outmaneuver their opponents. In the most recent game, Melbourne Stars overcame Hobart Hurricanes in a rain-curtailed game. The match was reduced to 11 overs after several delays due to rain. Hobart managed a score of 55 runs in their quota of overs. The Stars eventually won the match by 4 overs due to the DLS method.

READ | Rashid Khan introduces new ‘camel’ bat during BBL, SRH has a suggestion - Watch

However, it was a pre-match interruption that caught the eye of the fans. Before the match, Dale Steyn posted a video of Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell dousing a fire in Launceston. The video showed Maxwell running on a street with a fire extinguisher and dousing a small fire that had started near the road. Here is the video of the incident:-

Via the Instagram story of @DaleSteyn62: Glenn Maxwell to the rescue! The @StarsBBL skipper had a bizarre pre-game interruption in Launceston 🧯 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uN0PZ82UVl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2019

Recently, Maxwell decided to go on an indefinite from cricket in the middle of the T20I series against Sri Lanka to deal with his mental health issues.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced that Maxwell will go on a break and will not be a part of the final T20I at Melbourne against Sri Lanka as well as the series against Pakistan.

READ | BBL: Umpire raises finger after LBW appeal, ends up scratching nose - Watch

“Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff,” CA’s Support Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said in an official statement.

Recently, Maxwell was picked up for 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab, a franchise Maxwell has represented earlier. Maxwell has returned to competitive cricket recently after taking a break due to mental health issues. Maxwell had a base price of 2 crore.