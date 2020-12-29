BBL: Umpire raises finger after LBW appeal, ends up scratching nose - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 18:20 IST

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 encounter between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers was headed towards a clear finish with the Strikers looking comfortably in control but a startling sequence of events involving on-field umpire Greg Davidson provided some drama in the match. During the 17th over, Rashid Khan’s delivery crashed into Renegade batsman Beau Webster and the entire team seemed convinced that he was out. It seemed like the umpire was raising his finger but at the last moment, he scratched his nose instead of giving the batsman out and the decision came as a shock to both the batsman and the fielding side.

The replays showed that the ball was actually hitting the stumps and the reason why the umpire decided to give him not out was because he thought that there was some bat involved. However, the decision did not prove to be costly for the Strikers as Renegades ended the innings on 137/8 - 18 runs short of the target.

READ: Sourav sent me food: Inzamam says cricket & religion don’t mix

Aaron Finch hit a fifty, while Webster remained unbeaten on 37. Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Cameron Valente picked two wickets each as Strikers went on the top of the points table with 7 points from 4 games.

👃 Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Earlier, Phil Salt slammed a half-century and Alex Carey scored 41 as Strikers finished their innings on 155/6. For the opposition, Kane Richardson bagged 4/33 and Cameron Boyce took 2/18 but a late onslaught from Rashid Khan and Jonathan Wells made sure that they were able to take them to a competitive total.

READ: WATCH - England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat

“I tried my best to do well for my team and thanks to the coaching staff. They sent me earlier and told me to enjoy my batting. I am happy with the effort with the bat. Every game is important for us. The guys are excited and pumped. Looking forward to playing at home and we will take it game by game. I started celebrating (about the LBW comedy); I was shocked and when I watched the replay, it was very funny,” Rashid said after the encounter.