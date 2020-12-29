‘They’ve got a problem...’ Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad involved in ugly on-field spat during 1st Test against South Africa

cricket

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 09:36 IST

The England cricketers are feeling the heat both on and off the field. After Joe Root and Jos Buttler were down with illness, England vice-captain Ben Stokes and senior fast bowler Stuart Broad were involved in a heated argument during the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Saturday.

It was unclear as to what really triggered the argument but Stokes was seen having a go at Broad in England’s team huddle after a South African wicket fell early on Day 3.

Videos of the spat between Stokes and Broad went viral.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was in the commentary box at that point assessed that Broad might have said something to Stokes in the team huddle which did not go down well with the latter.

Also Read: Star Aussie pacer announces retirement after being released from Test squad

“England’s hot in the weather and not feeling well. I’m pleased that a few words were exchanged to be honest. (They’ve) got a problem with each other, Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and England’s vice-captain picks him up on it. I don’t mind that at all,” said Hussain.

“Well that doesn’t look like a very friendly conversation, does it?” West Indies legend Michael Holding said in commentary. “I’m not sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon.”

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raised English hopes with a solid opening partnership after England were set a challenging 376 to win.

England were 121 for one wicket at the close of play, needing another 255 runs to win.

The left-handed Burns and right-handed Sibley put on 92 for the first wicket before Sibley pushed back a return catch to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj after making a patient 29.

Burns made 77 not out and saw out the day with first innings top-scorer Joe Denly, who was on 10.