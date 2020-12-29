Rashid Khan surprises everyone with new ‘camel’ bat during BBL innings- Watch

cricket

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan on Sunday flaunted a new bat design at the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. Playing for the Adelaide Strikers against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, giving it the look of a camel’s back.

Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the bat and nicknamed it “The Camel.”

Rashid turned up with an all-round performance in the match. With the unique bat, he smashed 25 runs off 16 balls to push the Strikers’ score to 155/6. He then bowled a stellar spell, giving away just 15 runs in 4 overs and taking two wickets. He ended the match with the best economy rate in his team.

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 encounter between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers was headed towards a clear finish with the Strikers looking comfortably in control but a startling sequence of events involving on-field umpire Greg Davidson provided some drama in the match. During the 17th over, Rashid Khan’s delivery crashed into Renegade batsman Beau Webster and the entire team seemed convinced that he was out. It seemed like the umpire was raising his finger but at the last moment, he scratched his nose instead of giving the batsman out and the decision came as a shock to both the batsman and the fielding side.

The replays showed that the ball was actually hitting the stumps and the reason why the umpire decided to give him not out was because he thought that there was some bat involved. However, the decision did not prove to be costly for the Strikers as Renegades ended the innings on 137/8 - 18 runs short of the target.

Aaron Finch hit a fifty, while Webster remained unbeaten on 37. Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Cameron Valente picked two wickets each as Strikers went on the top of the points table with 7 points from 4 games.

