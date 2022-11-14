'Naa vo T20 team me hai, naa ODI me': Sehwag wants star youngster's comeback in Team India after T20 WC disappointment

Following a disappointing defeat in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, Team India now gears up for a return to action in the T20I series against New Zealand. A number of senior cricketers including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli have been rested for the tour as Hardik Pandya leads the side in the three-match series, that begins November 18. In place of the top-order stars, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer have been selected the role while Suryakumar Yadav retains his place in the squad.

However, former India opener Virender Sehwag about a certain omission from the squad for the T20I series – that of Prithvi Shaw. The young Mumbai opener has been impressive for his state team over the past few months, and played at a strike rate of over 152 in this year's Indian Premier League for the Delhi Capitals.

Sehwag believes that Shaw needs to be called back to the Indian team; the last time he played a T20I for the side was in July 2021 against Sri Lanka, which, interestingly, was also his international debut in the shortest format of the game.

“Ek naam main jo dekhna chahta tha, vo hai Prithvi Shaw. Naa vo T20 me hai ya vo ODI team me hai. Aur Test toh vo khele hi nahi hai, bahar ho gaye hain bechaare. Vo ek naam main dekhna chaahunga aane waale time me. Khair, 2023 ka World Cup hai, tab tak shayad aa hi jaayenge aane waale time me. (One name that I wanted to see was Prithvi Shaw. He isn't in the T20 team or the ODI team. He hasn't been there in Tests for a long time. I want to see him back. But I'm hopeful that he is in the team for the 2023 World Cup),” Sehwag said.

“Prithvi Shaw aise khilaadi hain jo top order me khelte hain, jinka strike rate 150 ke kareeb ka hai. Vo sabse suitable hai T20 format ke liye. Aap usko bhi ek atirikt khilaadi ke roop me le jaa sakte the. (Prithvi Shaw plays at 150 SR in the top order, he is suitable for T20 cricket. You could've at least taken him as a reserve player),” Sehwag said further as he talked about the T20I squad against New Zealand.

