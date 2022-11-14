Home / Cricket / 'No other team has that quality': Kumble reveals why India ‘definitely’ need separate teams in white, red-ball cricket

Published on Nov 14, 2022

Former India captain Anil Kumble has urged India to use separate teams for white and red-ball cricket. India lost to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

After a brilliant start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, India crashed to a disappointing defeat against England in the semi-finals, losing by 10 wickets in Adelaide. The result shocked cricket fans around the world, with England eventually defeating Pakistan in the final. Since then, many fans and experts have gone on to suggest that India should borrow England's template for different teams, coaches in white and red-ball cricket.

Even legendary cricketer Anil Kumble joined the bandwagon and felt that India 'definitely' needs separate teams. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said, "Definitely, you need separate teams. You need, certainly, T20 specialists. I think what this English team has shown and even the last (T20) World Cup champions Australia have shown is that you need to invest in a lot of allrounders. Look at the batting order."

"Today Liam Livingstone is batting at No. 7. No other team has a No. 7 of the quality of Livingstone. (Marcus) Stoinis walks in at No. 6 (for Australia). That’s the kind of team you have to build. That’s something that you need to invest in."

"I’m not really sure whether you need a different captain or a different coach. It all depends on what team you are going to pick and then choose how you want to build the support and the leadership around it", he added.

In the semi-final, England successfully chased down a target of 169 runs, reaching 170 for no loss in 16 overs. Alex Hales played an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 47 balls and Jos Buttler slammed an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 49 deliveries. Initially, a three-wicket haul by Chris Jordan helped England restrict India to 168 for six in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya top-scored for his side with a knock of 63 runs off 33 balls.

