Road Safety World Series: ‘We are getting sore’ - Virender Sehwag’s hilarious reaction after Sachin Tendulkar opts to field

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:10 IST

India legends took on Sri Lanka legends in their second game of the Road Safety World Series on Tuesday and the toss was expected to play a major role due to the ‘dew factor’. India legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and decided to field first in order to take advantage of the conditions. While the decision turned out to be right as India legends raced to a five-wicket win, teammate Virender Sehwag had a hilarious reaction to the skipper’s decision. “We are getting sore while fielding and Sachin elected to bowl first and makes us field 20 overs, tires us before batting,” stated the former swashbuckling Indian opener, who hilariously complained about Tendulkar,” Sehwag said while talking to the official broadcasters.

Irfan Pathan took the important wicket of Romesh Kaluwitharana and while chasing, he slammed 57 off just 31 deliveries as his team clinched the encounter by five wickets.

It was a great show by Pathan as he dominated proceedings after the Sri Lanka bowling attack and his innings comprised on six boundaries and three massive sixes.

Pathan took a special liking to Farveez Maharoof as he slammed the medium pacer for two sixes and a boundary while a boundary and a six off Tillakaratne Dilshan was enough to finish the game for India legends.

The Indian Legends had a difficult start to their chase as they lost openers Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and two-drop Yuvraj Singh with just 19 runs on the scoreboard.

Pathan, along with Manpreet Singh Gony, changed the course of the game hitting 26 runs in the 16th over bowled by Farveez Mahroof before finishing the match in Tillakratne Dilshan’s over.

Earlier, Munaf Patel showed why he was a vital cog in the Indian team line-up during his international playing days. His accuracy with seam movements once again reaped major dividends when he scalped four for 19 for India Legends to restrict Sri Lanka Legends for 138 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

(With agency inputs)