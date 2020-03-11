Road Safety World Series: Six 4s, Three 6s - Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - Watch

cricket

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:55 IST

Irfan Pathan was the star performer for India Legends as they cruised to victory over Sri Lanka legends in their second game in the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Tuesday. The former India all-rounder took the important wicket of Romesh Kaluwitharana and while chasing, he slammed 57 off just 31 deliveries as his team clinched the encounter by five wickets. It was a great show by Pathan as he dominated proceedings after the Sri Lanka bowling attack and his innings comprised on six boundaries and three massive sixes.

Pathan took a special liking to Farveez Maharoof as he slammed the medium pacer for two sixes and a boundary while a boundary and a six off Tillakaratne Dilshan was enough to finish the game for India legends.

Chasing 139, India Legends got off to the worst possible start as the side lost Sachin Tendulkar (0) in the very first over of the innings. Soon after, Virender Sehwag (3) and Yuvraj Singh (1) were sent back to the pavilion, reducing India to 19/3 in the fifth over.

Mohammad Kaif and Sanjay Bangar then retrieved the innings for the Indian side as the duo put on 43 runs for the fourth wicket, but their feat came to an end in the 11th over as Rangana Herath dismissed Bangar (18).

With 58 runs required from 34 balls, Kaif (46) also gave away his wicket, in trying to look for boundaries, and with his dismissal, India was staring down the barrel. However, in the final overs, Irfan Pathan changed the momentum of the innings as he kept on scoring boundaries and went on to find support in Manpreet Gony.

Pathan and Gony went on to put up a partnership of 58 runs, taking India to a victory by five wickets and with eight balls to spare. Earlier, Munaf Patel’s four-wicket haul helped India Legends restrict Sri Lanka Legends to 138/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

(With ANI inputs)