‘A chat with a wise man from India’: AB de Villiers engages in conversation with Sadhguru

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 16:33 IST

AB de Villiers, who has a massive fan following in India, will look to enthral fans once again when he turns up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The cricketer too has a connection with India and in one such discussion with Indian yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, he looked to get answers to the problems plaguing his country. In the discussion, the former South Africa captain wanted to know what the spiritual leader thought about his country.

On Monday, de Villiers shared Sadghuru’s answer to his questions which excited Indian fans as they wanted to know more about the conversation between one of the top batsmen in the world and an Indian guru.

A chat with a wise man from India. Thank you @SadhguruJV for this beautiful message about our country & continent. Truly inspiring for all of us here. SA is excited to welcome you on April 4th. Also thanks for the tip to win the lotto😀

@IshaFoundationhttps://t.co/2xRuzSBnL1 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 9, 2020

Sadhguru also informed that he is planning to visit South Africa in April 2020 and this interaction with de Villiers would have given more publicity to the event.

The upcoming IPL season will be an important one for de Villiers as he looks to make a comeback to the national side for the T20 World Cup slated to be held later this year in South Africa.

I’m looking forward to Africa, @ABdeVilliers17 - a continent so rich in history & biodiversity and a population with a great affinity for the natural world, holds immense possibilities. Thank you for your warm welcome. –Sg https://t.co/yJsMWx9xPZ — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 10, 2020

“The big one is the IPL so we decided to let those guys - the free agents if you want to call them that - do the IPL and then afterwards make themselves available,” cricket.com.au quoted Mark Boucher, head coach of South Africa, as saying.

“We’ve still got quite a few games (before the World Cup). From the first of June, which is the Sri Lanka tour, those guys need to make themselves available. Whether we select them is another story. But they need to make themselves available if they want to put their hands up for a World Cup spot,” he further added.