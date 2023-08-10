'When I was chief selector...': Inzamam's huge ‘Sarfaraz’ remark on Babar's future as Pakistan captain before Asia Cup

After returning as the new chief selector of the Green Army ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, it was business as usual for Inzamam-ul-Haq as the legendary cricketer announced Pakistan's 18-man squad for the Afghanistan series. Pakistan's 18-member squad will be pruned to 17 for the Asia Cup. Due to the political turmoil in Afghanistan, the One Day International (ODI) series between the giant killers and Babar Azam's men will be contested at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka. Inzamam-ul-Haq opened up about Babar Azam's future as captain of Pakistani side across formats(Getty Images-AFP)

Speaking at a traditional press conference before the ODI series on Wednesday, newly appointed chief selector Inzamam was asked about Babar's future as the supreme leader of the Green Army. Addressing the media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Inzamam opined that Pakistan should have one captain for all formats. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s successor Babar is leading the ODI since 2020. Pakistan have won 17 out of 26 ODIs under Babar's leadership.

ALSO READ: Pakistan announce squad for Asia Cup, Afghanistan ODIs; Shan Masood dropped, Faheem Ashraf returns after 2 years

'Lot of changes in captaincy is not good'

"See, lot of changes in captaincy is not good. I think Babar is doing great captaincy, and when I was chief selector before, Sarfaraz Ahmed was not captain of all three formats, but he became captain of all three formats later. So, I feel, there should be one captain of all three formats, if he plays in all three formats. So, he should know how he has to take his players forward. But, this captaincy doesn’t come under my domain," said Inzamam, who played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan.

Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan made it to the final of the T20 World Cup last year in Australia. Babar and Co. also registered Pakistan's first-ever win over arch-rivals India in a World Cup. Former Asia Cup winners Pakistan have recalled all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Pakistan will meet Afghanistan on August 22, 24 and 26 in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan selected players with focus on World Cup

Former world champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also the co-hosts of the Asia Cup which is scheduled from August 30 to September 17. Since India refused to send its team to Pakistan, the Asian giants will be hosting only four matches of the continental tournament. "We have selected players with the focus also on the World Cup and hope that the team brings laurels to the country," Inzamam added.

