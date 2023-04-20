Virat Kohli named RCB captain vs PBKS despite Faf du Plessis playing: Full explainer behind astonishing move

In a fresh change yet not a never-before-seen sight, Virat Kohli is back captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore for their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday. Two years after stepping down as RCB's captain, a pleasant sight infolded when Kohli turned up to lead RCB at the toss. There were concerns about Shikhar Dhawan perhaps not making it to the Playing XI given he was nursing a niggle, and while his absence was confirmed when Sam Curran flipped the coin, Kohli leading RCB in place of Faf du Plessis is what became the talking point even before the match started.

Virat Kohli (Right) is back in charge of RCB for today's game while Sam Curran leads Punjab Kings.(IPL)

The move possibly stems from the fact that Du Plessis had injury concerns in the last game and perhaps hasn't regained full fitness. So while he starts off for RCB as they bat first, he will be later substituted with an Impact Player as revealed by Kohli. A similar move was recently made in the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, where Suryakumar Yadav led MI and Rohit Sharma later came to bat in the second innings as their Impact Player.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us," Kohli said at the toss.

Curran, filling in as PBKS captain though, did not lift the lid on whether Dhawan could be seen in action. He is not in the Playing XI yet but with PBKS batting second, do not rule it out. With 233 runs, Dhawan is fourth in the Orange Cap list and surely, the Punjab Kings cannot risk keeping their man in form out. However, they have been bolstered by the return of two of their star overseas players in Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis.

"We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have Ellis back in place of KG [Rabada}," said Curran.

