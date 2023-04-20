PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan’s Punjab Kings face out-of-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in epic clash
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 27 of IPL 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table with six points from five matches, packed with three wins and two defeats. After back-to-back defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, Punjab bounced back to winning ways with a two-wicket victory vs Lucknow Super Giants in Match 21. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis' RCB are meandering in eighth position with four points from five matches, including two victories and three losses. The franchise lost their previous match in Match 24, losing by eight runs vs Chennai Super Kings. Both sides will be looking for a win, and two points will be crucial for challenging for the playoffs.
Apr 20, 2023 12:31 PM IST
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions
PBKS are currently fifth in the standings with six points from five games, packed with three wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, RCB are eighth with four points from five games, including two wins and three defeats.
Apr 20, 2023 12:10 PM IST
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Injury issues and fitness
PBKS captain Dhawan missed the last game and fans will be hoping for him to feature today. Meanwhile, Livingstone has not played a single game yet this season.
On the other hand, RCB's Hazlewood is on the sidelines due to an Achilles tendinitis injury.
Apr 20, 2023 11:51 AM IST
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell's comment on Impact Player rule
Ahead of the PBKS vs RCB match, Maxwell said, "Now, you get an extra batter. You get a team six down and the game is still not over. We see a lot of teams chasing because they have the extra leeway, that extra batter."
"It certainly makes it harder as a bowling group. It doesn’t matter how many extra bowlers you throw in", he further added.
Apr 20, 2023 11:44 AM IST
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan nearing milestone!
Dhawan is nearing a huge milestone! The PBKS skipper is only 23 runs away from reaching 6500 IPL runs.
Apr 20, 2023 11:24 AM IST
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 30 times in IPL history with PBKS leading 17-13 vs RCB in head-to-head.
Apr 20, 2023 11:17 AM IST
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
PBKS: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav
Apr 20, 2023 11:04 AM IST
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2023 match as PBKS take on RCB in Mohali. Stay tuned folks, for an exciting cricket match!