PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan’s Punjab Kings face out-of-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in epic clash

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 27 of IPL 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table with six points from five matches, packed with three wins and two defeats. After back-to-back defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, Punjab bounced back to winning ways with a two-wicket victory vs Lucknow Super Giants in Match 21. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis' RCB are meandering in eighth position with four points from five matches, including two victories and three losses. The franchise lost their previous match in Match 24, losing by eight runs vs Chennai Super Kings. Both sides will be looking for a win, and two points will be crucial for challenging for the playoffs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON