Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on cusp of belting sensational records in 2nd Test of BGT between India and Australia at Delhi

Doors are left open at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for an emotional homecoming as local hero Virat Kohli is set to play his first Test match in Delhi since 2017. With 410 being the average 1st innings total in the last 5 Test matches at the venue, Rohit Sharma's India and Australia led by Pat Cummins are expected to play out a high-scoring contest at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit and Co. will resume their bid to dethrone Australia from the Numero Uno position in the upcoming 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Delhi on Friday. Run machine Kohli played a majestic knock of 243 when Delhi last hosted an international match in the longest format. Averaging 77.83, the former Indian skipper has amassed 463 runs in 3 Test matches on his home ground.

The 34-year-old can rewrite history by smashing a couple of batting records in the 2nd Test match between India and Australia. Batting icon Kohli is 141 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home. The talismanic batter can also complete 25,000 runs in international cricket at the venue. Kohli needs to score only 52 runs in the 2nd Test to achieve the special feat at Delhi.

Kohli was dismissed for 12 off 26 balls in the 1st Test against Australia at Nagpur. The former Indian skipper has played 105 Test matches for the Asian giants. Kohli has smashed 8,131 runs for India in the longest format. While Kohli showcased a batting failure in the series opener, skipper Rohit slammed his first Test century as the leader of the Indian side at Nagpur.

Rohit, who is the first Indian player to score centuries as captain across all formats, will hope to achieve another elusive feat in the upcoming encounter against Australia. The veteran opener is closing on completing 2,000 runs for India at home. The 35-year-old is only 120 runs away from completing 2000 runs at home in Test cricket. Rohit played a sublime knock of 120 off 212 balls in the 1st Test to seal India's impressive win by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur. The Indian skipper has accumulated 3,257 runs for India in 46 Test matches.

