India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: IND hope to make good start on Cheteshwar Pujara's special day

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 08:00 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara is set to become the 13th Indian player to have earned his 100th Test cap. Catch live score and updates of the first day of India vs Australia 2nd Test Match from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi here. 

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test
HT Sports Desk
IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara is set to join an elite group of Indian Test stalwarts on Friday. The 35-year-old will become the 13th Indian players to have earned his 100th Test cap, having made his debut against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010. India will be hoping to mark the occasion with a good start to the game first and then, eventually, a victory that will make defeat impossible in the four-match Test series. Australia, on the other hand, have the odds stacked quite steeply against them after their dismal surrender in the first Test. While they were in the contest for much of the first two days, they withered towards the end of the second day and their batting lineup look woefully ill-equipped to deal with the spin threat of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. 

  Feb 17, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd Test live: The Pujara stats

    In his 99 Tests over the course of 13 years, Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 7,021 runs at an average of 44.15. He has a total of 19 centuries and 34 fifties in the format, with the best score of 206 not out that he made against England in Ahmedabad in November 2012. Pujara was supposedly dropped permanently from the team after their defeat in South Africa early last year, only to smash the door in with extraordinary performances in domestic cricket. In five matches last year, he scored 409 runs at an average of 45.44. One century and three fifties came out of his bat last year, with the best score of 102*.

  Feb 17, 2023 07:55 AM IST

    Day 1 Live score: What Pujara had to say about the occassion

    "When I started playing cricket and then made my (Test) debut, I never thought about playing hundred Test matches. For me, it is always about being in the present and not thinking too far ahead. So, for me, I thought before this series started and that's when I realised that I will be playing my hundredth Test match. In a career, you always go through ups and downs, and you have to fight through those periods," Cheteshwar Pujara said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

  Feb 17, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live score: India's 100 Test club

    Today, Pujara will be jumping past former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, whose career ended with 99 Test appearances. Above him would be Virender Sehwag (103 Tests), Harbhajan Singh (103), Ishant Sharma (105), Virat Kohli (105), Sourav Ganguly (113), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Kapil Dev (131), Anil Kumble (132), VVS Laxman (134), Rahul Dravid (163) and Sachin Tendulkar (200).

  Feb 17, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: Hello and welcome! 

    Virat Kohli is the only player of this current squad to have made his 100th Test appearance but he will be finding some company today. And the person who is set to give him company, is the man with whom he has spend many an hour in the middle, grinding out opposition bowlers after they got past India's opening pair. Cheteshwar Pujara has often been called a hark back to a bygone era, where batters loved to just defend the danger out of bowling attacks before making hay. No team knows it better than Australia and it is only fitting that Pujara is playing his 100th Test against them. He made his Test debut against them in 2010 and played some of his greatest, career-defining knocks against the Aussies at home and, quite famously, away. 

