Home / Cricket / ‘We want IPL to happen but...’ - Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has his say after BCCI postpones IPL

‘We want IPL to happen but...’ - Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has his say after BCCI postpones IPL

Speaking to reporters after the IPL governing council meeting, Jindal said that the BCCI is keeping an eye on the government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

cricket Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Co-owner of Delhi Capitals Parth Jindal speaks to the media.
Co-owner of Delhi Capitals Parth Jindal speaks to the media.(AFP)
         

A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said that he wants the tournament to take place but has to wait and see how the situation evolves. Speaking to reporters after the IPL governing council meeting, Jindal said that the BCCI is keeping an eye on the government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The government has taken many steps. BCCI has also taken a lot of steps. In today’s discussion, we committed ourselves to the IPL. We would like the IPL to happen but we have to wait and watch and see how the virus evolves,” Jindal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read:  BCCI suspends all domestic tournaments including Irani Cup

He further went on to add the people’s health is most important aspect for everyone at the moment. “BCCI is constantly in touch with the government. People’s health is the most important aspect. It is the most important consideration for us. Once the situation comes under control, all the options can be discussed,” he said.

In a move to buy some time to decide on the way ahead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pushed back its start to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The tournament was scheduled to begin on March 29 with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

Also read: ‘If team decides Pant will play...’: Saha opens up on New Zealand Test series snub

The decision comes after the Delhi government decided to ‘ban’ the tournament in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had said that they will allow matches behind closed doors in Mumbai.

