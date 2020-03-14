‘If team decides Rishabh Pant will play...’: Wriddhiman Saha opens up on New Zealand Test series snub

cricket

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:00 IST

India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha spoke about competition for places in Team India with fellow stumper Rishabh Pant after Bengal failed to win Ranji Trophy title against Suarashtra. Bengal returned empty handed from the final as Saurashtra won their maiden title by virtue of taking first innings lead in Rajkot. This was Saha’s maiden appearance in a Ranji final and he decoded why Bengal failed to get their hands on the trophy.

“When I didn’t play the Tests in New Zealand, I was practising with the red ball to keep myself prepared for the final if Bengal qualified; others were practising with the white ball for ODI series (against South Africa) and the IPL,” Saha told Sportstar.

“I got a good team environment once I joined. The wicket wasn’t as expected for the final but you can’t give excuses. You have to deliver come what may. We lost the toss which was vital. We were a little behind in everything. Even with runs, partnership. The food was right in front but somebody snatched it.,” he added.

Saha was part of the Indian team that recently played two Tests in New Zealand. However, he failed to find a spot in the XI and had to see the team lose 0-2 from the bench. Rishabh Pant was chosen ahead of Saha and the Bengal keeper stated it doesn’t matter who plays as the ultimate goal is for India to win matches.

“Normally, every player gets to know the squad before the match when the batting order is decided. I got to know after going there (New Zealand). It is not tough because you are still part of the team,” Saha said.

“You have to go by team management decision based on the conditions but yes, inside, you feel that hopefully you will play since you played the last Test series.

“I keep the team in front and individual choices later. If team decides Rishabh will play, I will be fine with it as I want the team to win,” he added.