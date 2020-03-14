‘How can you eat bats and dogs’: Shoaib Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak

cricket

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:01 IST

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment after the global outbreak of coronavirus impacted sporting events worldwide including the shortening of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL).

PCB on Friday decided to hold the remaining matches of PSL in Lahore, including the semi-finals and final behind closed doors. The PSL matches on Friday were being held in empty stadiums.

The Board also said instead of the play-offs, the top four teams will now play semi-finals and then the final on March 17 and 18. The final was originally scheduled to be held on March 22.

Also Read | ‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report

“The biggest reason for anger is PSL… Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

Akhtar slammed the Chinese people for their eating habits and blamed them for putting the world in danger.

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe… I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how can you eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry.

Also Read: ‘Why not tag the Boss?’ Shane Warne trolled for asking if IPL is postponed

“The whole world is at risk now. The tourism industry has been hit, the economy is badly affected, and the whole world is going towards a lockdown,” Akhtar said.

The former Pakistan pacer also suggested a new law to stop this practice.

“I’m not against the people of China but I’m against the law of animals. I understand this may be your culture but this is not benefitting you now, it is killing humanity. I’m not saying you boycott the Chinese but there has to be some law. You cannot go on an eat anything and everything,” Akhtar added.

Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82. In India, there has been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases.

The remaining two matches of the India vs South Africa series, New Zealand tour of Australia and Australia’s return tour have also been postponed because of the virus outbreak.

IPL 2020, which was originally slated to begin from March 29 has been pushed till April 15.

“I’ve also heard that IPL has been postponed till April 15. The hotel industries, travel industries, broadcasters everything will incur losses because of this.

“God forbid the virus doesn’t reach India. There are around 130 crore people there. I’ve been in touch with my friends in India and wishing them well,” Akhtar added.