e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Safety first’ - KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan speaks out after IPL postponement

IPL 2020: ‘Safety first’ - KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan speaks out after IPL postponement

IPL 2020: The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was supposed to start from March 29 but due to coronavirus outbreak, the Indian cricket board shifted the start of the league to April 15.

cricket Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan
File image of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan(IPL Image)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke out after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the start of upcoming edition of the Indian Premier Legaue (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was supposed to begin from March 29 but due to coronavirus outbreak, the Indian cricket board shifted the opening day to April 15.

Also Read: ‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to welcome the decision and said the safety of players, fans and officials is paramount. He also stated that the directives from the government of India will be followed to curb the spreading of the virus.

SRK’s post read: “Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.. 

Also Read: ‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak

He further wrote: “ Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the “first priority is safety” after the Board suspended the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15. “Let’s stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games,” Ganguly said in his first reaction.

Also Read: ‘Why not tag the Boss?’ Shane Warne trolled for asking if IPL is postponed

“We will see what happens. It is too early to answer,” said Ganguly when asked if there will be more double headers if they are able to host it from April 15.

Asked whether the IPL franchises are happy, Ganguly said, “Nobody has a choice.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pak ready for Saarc video call after PM Modi suggests joint Covid-19 strategy
Pak ready for Saarc video call after PM Modi suggests joint Covid-19 strategy
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar day after release from 7-month detention
Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar day after release from 7-month detention
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news