IPL 2020: ‘Safety first’ - KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan speaks out after IPL postponement

cricket

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:43 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke out after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the start of upcoming edition of the Indian Premier Legaue (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was supposed to begin from March 29 but due to coronavirus outbreak, the Indian cricket board shifted the opening day to April 15.

Also Read: ‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to welcome the decision and said the safety of players, fans and officials is paramount. He also stated that the directives from the government of India will be followed to curb the spreading of the virus.

SRK’s post read: “Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..

1/2 Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

Also Read: ‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak

He further wrote: “ Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel

2/2. Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the “first priority is safety” after the Board suspended the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15. “Let’s stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games,” Ganguly said in his first reaction.

Also Read: ‘Why not tag the Boss?’ Shane Warne trolled for asking if IPL is postponed

“We will see what happens. It is too early to answer,” said Ganguly when asked if there will be more double headers if they are able to host it from April 15.

Asked whether the IPL franchises are happy, Ganguly said, “Nobody has a choice.”